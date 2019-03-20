Since the dawn of time, little girls and boys have been dragging their toy trains around the living room floor and making them say “chugga, chugga choo-choo.”

Or was it “chugga, choo-choo.” Or could it have been “chugga, chugga, chugga, chugga, chugga choo-choo?”

This seemingly innocent question stemmed from our childhood has turned into a raging debate on social media.

How many “chuggas” should one say before “choo-choo?”

The majority of Internet users are leaning towards two “chuggas,” especially after citing this popular kid’s book “Chugga-Chugga Choo-Choo.”

But after this opinion, the number of “chuggas” seem to vary a lot.

Some users tried to get scientific and explain the number of “chuggas” relative to the train’s momentum.

How many “chuggas” do you choo-choose?