Instead of showing teachers appreciation with apples, a national burger chain is doing it with free burgers.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is celebrating the end of the school year Tuesday by offering teachers and school administrators a free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries when they show a valid school Tuesday.
Counselors, retired teachers, school bus drivers and other education professionals also are eligible for the June 5 deal.
No purchase is necessary and the freebie is available for dine-in and takeout orders at participating locations.
The Colorado-based company, which has more than 550 locations in 43 states, has five Tavern Double Burgers with bottomless fries on its menu for $6.99.
“Red Robin knows that remarkable people make us better and we look forward to welcoming all educators to our restaurants on June 5 to show our appreciation for all the hard work they put in throughout the school year,” said Dana Benfield, the company's senior vice president and chief marketing officer in a statement.
There are more ways to save at Red Robin with its Robin Royalty loyalty rewards program, which offers exclusive offers throughout the year for teachers and non-teachers.
Text TEACHER and an email address to 98666 or join at www.redrobin.com/royalty. And to get special educator offers in the future, make sure to check a box on the sign up form indicating you’re a teacher.
Learn more about the rewards program and the June 5 promotion at www.redrobin.com.
Red Robin is running a gift card promotion through June 30. When you buy a $25 gift card at participating locations and online, get $5 bonus bucks to redeem July 1 through Aug. 31.