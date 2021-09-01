Target kicking off holiday shopping season early with 'Deal Days' return

While Black Friday ads are still a ways away, some retailers are kicking off their holiday shopping push in October.

WASHINGTON — Target is once again trying to kick off the holiday shopping season early.

The Minnesota-based retailer announced Wednesday the return of "Deal Days" in October and an extended "Holiday Price Match Guarantee" program.

From Oct. 10 to Dec. 24, shoppers will be able to request a price adjustment on any Target purchase if the company lowers the price later in the shopping season.

Last year, retailers spread out traditional Black Friday sales across multiple weeks and encouraged customers to shop online to avoid crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, consumers spent a record-breaking $9 billion on U.S. retail websites on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics.

Retailers seem poised once again to push consumers to shop early to make sure their holiday items arrive on time.

According to a forecast from Salesforce, consumers will see a 20% jump in prices during the holiday season and beyond. Salesforce notes shoppers and retailers could face decreased inventory due to global supply chain issues.

The start of Target's new "Holiday Price Match Guarantee" will coincide with the return of "Deal Days" from Oct. 10 through 12. The retailer didn't give any specifics on what to expect but promised discounts across multiple categories including "TVs, Beats headphones, fleece, video games, vacuums, kitchen appliances, food and beverage offerings."

The retailer also held a "Deal Days" event around the same time last year, which coincided with Amazon's COVID-19 delayed 2020 Prime Day.

Will Target be open on Thanksgiving this year?

No, you won't be able to do any shopping on Thanksgiving Day at Target this year. The company announced its decision just a few days into 2021.