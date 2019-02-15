The City of Aurora said the suspected shooter in an incident at a suburban Chicago manufacturing facility has been apprehended.

The city's Twitter account tweeted just after 4 p.m. Friday.

For a tense hour, hordes of police and emergency responders reported to an active shooting situation near Highland and Archer in Aurora.

Several local media outlets reported a massive police response at a manufacturing facility. which was identified as Henry Pratt Manufacturing by the local school district.

Aerial shots from ABC7 Chicago showed a large police response at the area.

A local newspaper, the Daily Herald, and ABC7 Chicago both reported there were multiple injuries in the shooting, though no word on any fatalities.

Aurora Police tweeted at 2:43 p.m. CT there was an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Avenue, but did not comment on any possible injuries or fatalities.

There appeared to be many officers in tactical gear running toward the Henry Pratt Building.

The West Aurora School District 129 nearby reported they are holding students in place for their safety.

The Henry Pratt Company – which makes valves for potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets - has long been based in the Chicago area.

ATF Chicago tweeted they are also responding to a reported active shooter situation in Aurora.

Aurora, Ill. is a far southwest suburb of Chicago, about 40 miles from the downtown area.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.