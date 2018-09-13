WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is denying a sexual misconduct allegation from when he was in high school.

In a statement issued Friday, Kavanaugh says the following: "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

The New Yorker reported the alleged incident took place at a party when Kavanaugh was attending Georgetown Preparatory School. The woman making the allegation attended a nearby school.

The magazine says the woman sent a letter about the allegation to Democrats.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Thursday she has notified federal investigators about information she received — and wouldnt't disclose publicly — concerning Kavanaugh.

The California Democrat said in a statement that she "received information from an individual concerning the nomination." She said the person "strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision."

A Democratic aide and another person familiar with the letter confirmed to the Associated Press that the allegation is sexual in nature. They were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rallying to Kavanaugh's defense, 65 women who knew Kavanaugh in high school issued a letter saying he has "always treated women with decency and respect."

The Judiciary Committee, which has finished confirmation hearings for Kavanaguh, is scheduled to vote next Thursday on whether to recommend that Kavanaugh's nomination be confirmed by the full Senate.

Feinstein's statement that she has "referred the matter to federal investigative authorities" jolted Capitol Hill and threatens to disrupt what has been a steady path toward confirmation for Kavanaugh by Republicans eager to see the conservative judge on the court.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment.

