The teacher injured in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting Friday morning has been identified as Jason Seaman, according to multiple parents interviewed by IndyStar who have children in the school.

Parents also described how Seaman intervened to help stop the shooter.

Seaman has been a science teacher for Noblesville schools for nearly four years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also has been a football coach for seventh-graders for two years.

His mother said in a public Facebook post that he was undergoing surgery.

Jeremie Lovall said his daughter, a seventh-grader in the school, was in the classroom when the shooting started. She called her dad, who lives in Kokomo, to tell him she was OK.

“She kept saying, ‘I saw my teacher get shot,’” Lovall said. Her daughter was in Seaman’s class.

Steve Vedder, who lives across the street from Seaman, said the teacher moved into the Noblesville home in November.

"He's a hero in my mind," Vedder said.

Vedder said when he heard on the news that the injured teacher was a seventh-grade science teacher, "I knew it had to be him."

"You see it on the news, you just don't think about it happening in your backyard," Vedder said.

"Our prayers are with him and his family."

I just talked to the teacher's neighbor, Steve Vedder, who said Jason Seaman is a "really, really nice guy" with two young children.



