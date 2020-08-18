S&P 500 closes at record high, erasing last of pandemic losses

The S&P 500′s milestone caps a furious 51.5% rally that began in late March.

Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday.

The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

Tremendous amounts of aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped launch the rally, which built momentum on signs of budding growth in the economy.

Trading has been very quiet in recent days, after a tremendous rally since March wiped out virtually all of the nearly 34% drop the S&P 500 suffered earlier from its all-time high. Tremendous amounts of aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped launch the rally, which built higher on signs of budding growth in the economy. More recently, corporate profit reports that weren't as bad as expected have helped boost stock prices.

Now, analysts say markets are taking a pause with less news flowing in amid a seasonally slow period of trading. Big U.S. companies are mostly finished reporting their earnings for the spring, while investors are waiting to see if Congress and the White House can get past their partisan differences and agree on more aid for the economy.

It’s mostly just retailers left in the S&P 500 to report their second-quarter results, and several continued the strong recent trend of delivering better results than expected.

Walmart and Home Depot reported better results than analysts expected. Walmart benefited from surging sales for its online business, as customers looked to buy necessities without having to go to a store. Home Depot, meanwhile, saw more people picking up do-it-yourself projects as the pandemic kept many working from home.