Plane bound for Kentucky airport makes emergency landing in Columbus

The flight was headed to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plane headed to Kentucky had to make an emergency landing in Columbus Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

The airport received an alert just before 9 a.m. that a Southwest flight coming from Maryland needed to make an emergency landing in Columbus due to pressurization issues.

The spokesperson told 10TV that the flight was able to land safely at the Columbus airport and no one was injured in the incident.

Southwest Airlines provided the following statement to 10TV:

"On Sunday morning, Flight 2082 operating from Baltimore/Washington to Louisville safely diverted to Columbus after an apparent pressurization issue in flight. Following procedure, the Crew requested priority handling from air traffic controllers and landed uneventfully with no Customer injuries reported. The aircraft taxied to a gate where the flight will continue utilizing a different aircraft while the original aircraft is out of service for a review.

"We apologize to these Customers for their delayed arrival and thank them for their patience. Our Crews train extensively for these types of events and there is no higher priority at Southwest than the Safety of our Crew and Customers."

