King Arthur Flour has voluntarily recalled more than 14,000 cases of 5 pound Unbleached All-Purpose Flour due to the potential presence of E. coli.

The flour was sold nationwide through retailers and distributors.

King Arthur said it was told by ADM Milling Co. that certain wheat used to make the flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections. No illnesses have been reported, the company says.

The bags affected are listed below.

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

Customers are advised not to consume the flour and to throw it away or return it for a full refund.