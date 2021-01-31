Multiple issues reported with My Social Security website, including logging in

Reports of widespread issues with the Social Security administration's online portal "My Social Security" show users across the country have had issues with the website for multiple days, mainly with logging in.
Spikes in problems with the SSA.gov website were reported since early morning Sunday, with 80% of the issues said to be with logging in, according to the website Downdetector. Issues were reported on Saturday as well according to the site.
People in states across the country from Colorado to Florida have reported issues and left comments on Downdetector's comments section.
Users on Facebook said they have not received an explanation from the agency on what the issue is and no statement from the Social Security Administration regarding the matter was found Sunday. No timeline for when the issue would be resolved could be found Sunday either.
Many users reported experiencing issues with the website for multiple days, since Saturday, saying the error message told them the site could not be reached.
On Twitter, user "Christine Aiello" wrote that the SSA website was "up and running as a whole, but its Sign In link is broken, thus no access."
Twitter user "Mc" wrote that the error message said, "This site can’t be reached The connection was reset."
And another tweet from "H Sampson" said, "AGAIN, MySSA is DOWN. Social Security site homepage says it is not. It allows login but quickly force logs out with 'unexpected error' message."
This time the user appeared to report having direct deposit from SSA to their bank account locked as a pending deposit.
TEGNA stations did not immediately receive a response to a request for clarification on the issue from the Social Security Administration.
This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.