A small plane crashed in a southern California neighborhood on Sunday, igniting a fire in two homes, authorities said.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue confirmed it was responding to a small plane crash in Yorba Linda, near Anaheim. The crash was in the 19000 block of Canyon, the department said.

The Orange County Fire Authority also tweeted that it was responding to a fire in two homes in the neighborhood.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

Laguna Beach Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock tweeted that there was a “small plane crash.”

Joshua Nelson, who claimed to be a resident in the neighborhood, tweeted a video of the blaze and also said there was a plane crash. The video showed debris scattered in the street and in people’s yards.

This story is developing.