How to get a free Slurpee for 7-Eleven's birthday

Like the last few years, things are a little different from the traditional "Slurpee Day".

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — 7-Eleven has been around for 95 years, and it's celebrating as usual: With free Slurpees. But like the last few years, things are a little different from the traditional "Slurpee Day".

Customers can get a coupon for a free small Slurpee through the convenience store chain's loyalty app. It's the last day of the deal, which started on July 1.

The free Slurpee deal is available this year at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. The chain said customers can also get $1 deals on pizza, roller grill items like taquitos, and some sweet snacks like birthday cake or s'mores muffins.

It's not the first time 7-Eleven conducted its "birthday" tradition through its rewards app. The chain first made the switch in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to spread out crowds on its busiest day of the year. The deal traditionally was only available for a few hours on July 11.

Customers will need to download the 7 Rewards app and find the coupon under "Deals". It's also available on the Speedy Rewards app.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating Slurpee Day for the first time across all of our banners so we can spread the Slurpee drink birthday love even further," Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7‑Eleven, said in a statement.