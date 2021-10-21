Hundreds of SkyWest flights delayed, canceled Thursday after 'technical issue'

Hundreds of flights for regional airline SkyWest were delayed or canceled Thursday. The airline said there was an "internal technical issue" but there were indications late Thursday that systems were getting back online.
"SkyWest experienced an internal technical issue resulting in approximately 700 flight cancellations before the issue was resolved Thursday evening," the company said in an e-mailed statement. "We apologize to customers for the inconvenience; we are working to minimize the impact on Friday’s schedule and to return to normal operations as quickly as possible."
The flight-tracking website FlightAware said Thursday night that 651 SkyWest flights were canceled and 497 were delayed as of 11:55 p.m. ET.
Passengers were talking about the struggles with their flights on Twitter.
By about 10 p.m. ET, there were indications things were getting back to normal.
SkyWest is the largest regional airline in the U.S. and operates flights for United, Delta, American and Alaska Airlines and says it transports 43 million passengers every year. It has hubs in Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.