Tara Reid's behavior got her grounded Monday, at least temporarily.

The "Sharknado" actress, 42, was removed from a Delta flight leaving Los Angeles International Airport Monday afternoon, USA TODAY has confirmed.

"Delta flight 613 from Los Angeles to New York JFK-International returned to the gate, prior to takeoff, due to a customer disturbance on board," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

Reid's representative confirmed to USA TODAY that the actress was the person removed from the flight, but declined to comment further.

Delta didn't provide details about what triggered the incident.

In a video obtained by TMZ, a flight attendant can be seen talking to Reid who is then escorted off the plane with a small dog in tow.

"Delta apologizes to the remaining customers for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience as the situation was resolved," the airline's statement continued, adding that "the flight redeparted for New York following a short delay."

Reid flew on a different flight after the incident.

