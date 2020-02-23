ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's interior minister says eight people have been killed in Turkey in a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck western Iran.

The quake centered on the Iranian city of Khoy early Sunday and affected villages in the Turkish province of Van.

The Turkish interior minister told a news conference in Ankara that three children were killed in Turkey's Baskule district. No-one is left under the rubble, the minister adds. Turkish officials say at least 23 people have been wounded with some in critical condition.

Last month a quake centered on the eastern Turkish city of Elazig killed more than 40 people.

