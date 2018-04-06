Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open before her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova.

French TV first reported the stunning news that Williams would pull out of the match. Williams said at a news conference Monday that she's unable to serve because of a pectoral problem.

"It's very difficult because I love playing Maria," Williams said. "It’s a match I always get up for. Her game matches up so well against mine."

She said the pectoral injury isn't something she's suffered before in her career, but it flared up in her match against Julia Goerges on Saturday.

"I've never felt this in my life so I don’t really know how to manage it yet," Williams said. She is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. "But this is a little different ... I'm clueless as to what to do."

The French Open was Williams' first major championship since returning from maternity leave. Throughout the first week, she looked as if she was shaking off the rust, beating Goerges, Ashleigh Barty and Kristyna Pliskova.

“The fact that I physically can’t serve at all is a good indication that maybe I should just go back to the drawing board and stay positive,” Williams said, “and try to get better and not get it to a point where it could be a lot worse.”

She was scheduled to play Sharapova in a fourth-round match at Roland Garros, the third match on Philippe-Chartier Court after the match between Rafael Nadal and Maximilian Marterer.

Serena and Venus Williams lost in doubles Sunday to Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

