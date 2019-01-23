MELBOURNE, VIC — Serena Williams has lost her Australian Open quarterfinal to Karolina Pliskova after being called for a foot-fault when she was serving on match point.

Williams was serving for the match at 5-1 in the third when she was called for a foot-fault, and then appeared to roll her left ankle during a point. She was broken while serving for the match.

Pliskova won six straight games to win it 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 — fighting off three match points on her own serve — and advanced to a semifinal against Naomi Osaka.