WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a coronavirus response measure to provide sick leave and free testing. It now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for him to sign. 

The measure, a second coronavirus response bill, was overwhelmingly passed in the Senate, sending it for Trump to enact with his signature. The vote was a lopsided 90-8 despite misgivings among many Republicans over a temporary new employer mandate to provide sick leave to workers who contract COVID-19. 

The bill's also aimed at making diagnostic tests for the virus-free. 

The U.S. House passed the bill on March 14 by a vote of 363 to 40.

The Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen in Washington, at sunrise Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The White House has sent Congress an emergency $46 billion spending request for coronavirus-related funding this year. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Trump has also announced that he'll invoke emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against a pandemic threatening to overwhelm hospitals and other treatment centers. 

The president took a series of extraordinary steps to steady the country. Congress is considering his broad economic rescue package. 

