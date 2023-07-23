San Antonio's streak of 100-degree days ends at 15

Only 1962 saw a longer stretch of triple-digit heat in the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Sunday afternoon's storms may have provided a relief that was all too brief for San Antonio, but it was enough to halt the Alamo City's streak of 100-degree days after a high temperature of 98 was recorded at the airport.

The city saw a stretch of 15 straight days where the mercury reached triple-digits, starting July 8 and ending with Saturday's high of 104; that prolonged swelter of a streak is tied for the second-longest in San Antonio, along with a 2013 heat wave. The city saw 21 straight days of triple-digit heat in 1962, still the all-time mark.

The hottest day of our most recent streak? July 13, when the mercury reached 106 degrees. On eight of the 15 days, the high was 104 degrees or warmer--well above average temperatures for this time of year.

Luxuriate in the sub-100-degree weather while you can. Bexar County remains under a Heat Advisory until Sunday night, as has been the case for the past several days, and Monday is set to start a whole new streak of triple-digit weather exacerbated by high humidity levels.

It's important to hydrate often if you find yourself outside for an extended period of time in this dangerous heat. Make sure to wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, and check in on loved ones who don't have air conditioning.

Find more information here, including how to differentiate between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

