x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Nation World

Saks Fifth Avenue joins growing list of retailers to go fur-free

As part of the decision, Saks will stop the sale of products made from animals that were raised for the use of their fur or those made with fur from wild animals.
Credit: AP
In this May 11, 2020 file photo, a Saks Fifth Avenue store remains closed on Worth Ave. during the new coronavirus pandemic in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NEW YORK — Saks Fifth Avenue is joining a growing list of retailers and brands including Macy’s, Versace and Prada that will stop using animal fur as it reacts to a backlash from consumers.

Saks Fifth Avenue said Wednesday that it will phase out using fur by the end of fiscal 2022. That includes both brand partners and store-label merchandise sold online and in stores.

As part of the decision, Saks will eliminate the sale of products made from animals that were raised for the use of their fur or those made with fur from wild animals. Shearling, goatskin, cattle hide, down, feathers, leather and faux fur products will continue to be sold online and in stores.

The company said it also plans to close its fur salons by the end of January 2022.

“Across the Saks Fifth Avenue experience, we evaluate a number of factors when making decisions about our assortment, including customer preferences and societal shifts,” said Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks, in a statement, according to the Associated Press. “We recognize that trends constantly evolve, and that the sale of fur remains a significant social issue.”

RELATED: As endangered birds lose their songs, they can't find mates

RELATED: 18 more J.C. Penney stores closing soon. Here's the list.

RELATED: Sephora to replace cosmetics sections in Kohl's stores

RELATED: Mink culled to minimize coronavirus risk to humans 'pop up' after burial in Denmark

RELATED: Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe