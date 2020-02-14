WASHINGTON — Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh is drawing bipartisan criticism for saying the country won't elect openly gay Democrat Pete Buttigieg because it's not ready for a president who "loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage."

Limbaugh is a Trump ally and made the remarks Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show.

Buttigieg has finished near the top in Democrats' first two presidential contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Rush Limbaugh reacts after first Lady Melania Trump presented him with the the Presidential Medal of Freedom as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Second lady Karen Pence is at left and Kathryn Limbaugh is partially hidden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Pete Buttigieg is joined by his husband Chasten Glezman before he announced that he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination during a rally in South Bend, Ind., Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says Buttigieg has honor and courage.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he doesn't think a candidate's sexual orientation would hurt his or her chances.

