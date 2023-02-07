Officials say there were no reported injuries to any of the people rescued.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Fourteen people are now safe after officials rescued them after their boat capsized Sunday morning on the Crystal River in Citrus County, authorities say.

The people were on a 20-foot boat and when it took on water, it rolled onto its side, the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said via social media.

In a picture included in the post, the boat is seen mostly underwater with what appears to be the back end of the watercraft the only part still visible.

Luckily, officials say there were no reported injuries to any of the 14 people rescued.