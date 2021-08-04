Reports: Search underway for monkeys on the loose in Cincinnati

Local reports claim the monkeys are not from the Cincinnati Zoo but a private collection.

WASHINGTON — Police are on the lookout for about five monkeys that are on the loose in Cincinnati, Ohio, Thursday morning, according to local reports.

Officers received a call about the monkeys spotted in a cemetery in the West Prince Hill section of the city on Wednesday night around 10 p.m., according to WLWT. Witnesses told the news station that some of the primates were about five feet tall, but different breeds.

Fox19 said that the monkeys didn't come from the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, but officers reached out to the zoo for help to round them up. It's believed that the monkeys are from a private collection.

The Enquirer said the zoo is helping to evaluate the situation. A zoo spokesperson told the newspaper late Wednesday that efforts would have to begin Thursday since "nothing could be done in the dark."

A video circulating on Facebook allegedly shows the monkeys in a tree.