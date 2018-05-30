The Walking Dead has said goodbye to plenty of significant characters over its eight-season run, but it may be about to suffer its biggest loss yet: former sheriff's deputy and survivor leader Rick Grimes.

Andrew Lincoln, who plays the central character in AMC's long-running, zombie apocalypse drama, will leave during the upcoming Season 9, according to news reports. Collider first reported the story Tuesday and Entertainment Weekly and The Wrap later reported the news, citing anonymous sources.

AMC would not comment on the reports.

Collider says Lincoln could leave as early as six episodes into the new season. The Walking Dead traditionally opens each season in October, with eight episodes in the fall and eight in the spring.

In a 2015 USA TODAY interview during Season 5, Lincoln said he wasn't ready to leave, but that the show could continue without him.

The departure of Lincoln's Rick would be momentous in terms of the character's prominence in the show and also his longevity. With the death of Rick's son, Carl (Chandler Riggs), in Season 8 — itself a traumatic event for the series — only Rick, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) remain from Season 1.

The battle between Rick's survivors and the Saviors, led by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), has been the major story of the two most recent seasons, but it was resolved in April's Season 8 finale.

Over time, Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan), the pregnant widow of Glenn Rhee, has increased her standing as a survivor leader. The future of Cohan, who first appeared on the show in Season 2, was up in the air for a time but she told Entertainment Weekly at CinemaCon in April that she will return for Season 9. She also has an upcoming ABC series, Whiskey Cavalier.

Another popular character, Morgan Jones (Lennie James), left The Walking Dead after Season 8, moving to sister series Fear the Walking Dead in the first character crossover between the two shows.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - Photo Credit: Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC

Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC, © AMC FIlm Holdings LLC.

Fans of the show took to Twitter Tuesday night to express their disappointment.

I love this show SO much. But Andrew Lincoln is THE show. We have been following him since the very first episode. I can’t imagine the show without Rick Grimes. — The Walking Dead (@TWDFamilyy) May 29, 2018

Me when I saw that Andrew Lincoln is leaving TWD 😭 #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2n97j6oKee — junglejim4322 (@kaitlinpadgett2) May 29, 2018

andrew lincoln/rick grimes is the most important person on the walking dead.. idc what you say, there’s no show without him. — ana (@smvkeandmirrors) May 29, 2018

if andrew lincoln is really leaving after season nine, then the walking dead should end with season nine. you CAN’T do the walking dead without rick grimes. — edy (@edylue) May 29, 2018

