WASHINGTON — The top Republican on the House intelligence committee says a hearing with former special counsel Robert Mueller is "political theater" and a "Hail Mary" attempt by Democrats to convince Americans that President Donald Trump conspired with Russia to win election.

California Rep. Devin Nunes said there were "red flags" as the Justice Department started investigating Russian contacts with Trump's campaign in 2016. Republicans have argued that the department conspired against Trump as that probe began.

Mueller, who later took over the investigation, said in his report released in April that there was no evidence that Trump's campaign conspired with Russia. But it detailed many contacts between the two.

Mueller is testifying in Congress for the first time on the findings of his investigation.

Nunes called the Mueller hearing the "last gasp of the Russia collusion conspiracy."