Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth divorcing

WASHINGTON — Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth have announced they are getting divorced after nearly 12 years of marriage.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a joint statement posted on social media. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they said. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

The note was signed "Reese and Jim."

The couple reportedly began dating in Feb. 2010 and got married in March 2011. They would have marked their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday, March 26. The news comes just days after the "Walk the Line" actress celebrated her 47th birthday.

Witherspoon and Toth share 10-year-old son Tennessee James, and Witherspoon also has two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

According to PEOPLE, a source said the couple is invested in making the divorce "as smooth as possible for everyone" and added that they "really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision."