Reese Witherspoon confirms there will be a "Legally Blonde 3."

The actress on Thursday posted a video on Instagram of her floating in a pool wearing a pink bikini. The caption read: "It's true...# LegallyBlonde3."

Witherspoon starred as Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy, in which the fashion merchandising student enrolls in Harvard Law School to try to win back her ex-boyfriend.

The movie led to the 2003 sequel "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde."

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

