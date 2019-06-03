In a new explosive interview, R&B singer R. Kelly adamantly denied allegations that he sexually abused women and held others against their will.

The 52-year-old Grammy winner was charged last month with aggravated sexual abuse, involving four victims, including three minors. He has pleaded not guilty.

He sat down Tuesday for an interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King.

CBS released a short preview of the interview Tuesday night, in which Kelly insists the claims against him are just "rumors" and "not true."

The singer also said his past cases involving underage girls shouldn't matter because he was acquitted and beat the case.

"You can't double jeopardy someone like that, it's not fair. When you beat your case, you beat your case," Kelly told Gayle King.

Kelly and his lawyers have consistently denied allegations of sexual assault through the years.

According to CBS, the interview lasted an hour and twenty minutes and the R&B singer became much more emotional as it went along.

When King brought up allegations that he had held women against their will, Kelly declared "how stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I've been through in my way way past, to hold somebody, let alone, four, five, six, fifty you said, how stupid would I be to do that?"

"Use your common sense! Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me, hate me if you want to, love me if you want to, but just use your common sense," he exclaimed.

"Stop it. Y'all quit playing, quit playing. I didn’t do this stuff.This is not me, y'all. I’m fighting for my (expletive) life," Kelly said.