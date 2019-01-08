New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was interrupted by protesters during his opening statement on the second night of CNN's Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.

As Booker was speaking, a chant from protesters erupted, prompting the moderators and Booker to stop the debate temporarily.

While it was a little hard to hear what exactly was being said on the TV broadcast, reports from Detroit said the people in the audience were yelling "Fire Pantaleo," in reference to New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo, who killed Eric Garner.

The same protesters were also yelling during the end of New York City mayor Bill de Blasio's opening, but the chant was much louder during Booker's opening.

Protesters told FOX2 they were there to protest de Blasio and Garner's death. It's unclear why they were interrupting during Booker's opening statement.

"Daniel Pantaleo has been continued to be allowed by Bill de Blasio to enrich himself off of the taxpayer of New York City," one protester explained after being escorted out of the debate audience.