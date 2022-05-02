Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 again

The 73-year-old heir to the British throne met dozens of people during a Wednesday evening reception at the British Museum.

WASHINGTON — Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19 again and is in self-isolation, Clarence House announced Thursday morning.

The 73-year-old heir to the throne met dozens of people during a Wednesday evening reception at the British Museum.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” the official account of the Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall tweeted. “HRH [His Royal Highness] is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Charles had a previous bout with coronavirus in March 2020, when cases began to spike around the world. Officials said he had mild COVID-19 symptoms then. Charles and his wife, Camilla, isolated at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Scotland at the time.

Tonight The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall attended a reception to celebrate the work of the @britishasiantst, a charity founded by The Prince in 2007 to support disadvantaged communities in South Asia. pic.twitter.com/hXdTJoUsSf — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 9, 2022

Charles' office, Clarence House, confirmed that he is triple vaccinated.

It was not immediately clear what his condition was or whether Charles had recently met with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who over the weekend celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

Details about whether or not Charles is currently experiencing any symptoms has yet to be released.

During his previous bout with COVID-19, he recovered after seven days in self-isolation and told Sky News at the time that he was "lucky in my case" and "can so understand what other people have gone through"

In remarks delivered on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, the monarch expressed a “sincere wish’’ that Camilla be known as “Queen Consort” when Charles succeeds her as expected to the throne. In giving her blessing, the popular and respected sovereign is placing significant heft behind the move.