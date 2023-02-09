President Biden gives update on recovery efforts after Hurricane Idalia

The President and First Lady Jill Biden met with FEMA officials in Live Oak after receiving a tour of the community heavily impacted by Idalia.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with FEMA officials in Suwannee County Saturday to survey and assess the damage left behind by Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm bringing winds of over 125 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

During a press conference Saturday, President Biden said the major hurricane left its mark in Live Oak, Florida, where massive trees fell due to "intense hurricane-force winds."

"No winds this strong have hit this area in 100 years," said Biden.

"Hundreds of broken power poles, downed power lines means that many of you in Live Oak still have no power."

The president said he is directing FEMA to help resident in the area who are still without power, adding that first responders and line workers from 20 states deployed to Florida to help restore power after the storm.

"From the moment this storm hit, federal search and rescue teams helped people whose homes were surrounded by water. And now, the storm has passed, and you are dealing with what's left in its wake."

Biden said he is ready to "mobilize support" to anyone in Florida and throughout the southeast impacted by Idalia.

"Your nation has your back, and will be with you until the job is done," the president said.

Biden said people dealing with storm-related damage to their homes or businesses can visit here to register for assistance.

After talking about hurricane recovery efforts, the president then turned his attention to Jacksonville, Florida, where a racially motivated shooting took the lives of three Black people at a Dollar General last weekend.

The president called the shooting a "terrorist act, driven by racial hatred and animus."

Biden condemned the racist attack adding that "hate will not prevail in America. Racism will not prevail in America. Domestic terrorism will not prevail in America."