Did anyone win the $1.4B Powerball jackpot?

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was back in July, when one very lucky lottery player won $1.08 billion.

WASHINGTON, USA — Powerball is offering an eye-popping $1.4 billion jackpot for Saturday night's drawing. The winning numbers are 47-54-57-60-65 with Powerball 19 and Power Play 3.

The jackpot is the third-largest prize in the lottery game's history.

The big prize has grown exponentially for weeks after more than 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. If no one wins on Saturday, the prize would inch closer to record-breaking territory.

A jackpot winner now would get either the full $1.4 billion paid out over 30 years, or a cash payout of $614 million. Winners almost always take the cash option.

It's also the first time in the game's history that back-to-back cycles have generated billion-dollar prizes, according to Powerball.

The prize is also now the 5th-largest lottery jackpot in the U.S., behind earlier Powerball and Mega Millions prizes that all topped $1 billion.

Powerball hasn't seen a jackpot winner since July 19. The lengthy streak without a jackpot winner is due to the game's long odds, 1 in 292.2 million, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large.

Even with the smaller lump sum payout, federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, October 7, 2023?

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."





What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.4 Billion (est.) – Oct. 7, 2023 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

