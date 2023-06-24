A Calhoun Co. mom was arrested after police walked in on her drowning her 2-year-old. Her other kids had stab wounds and cleaning fluid in their systems.

ALBION, Michigan — A Michigan woman has been arrested after police walked in on her drowning her child, officials say.

When the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department arrived at a residence on Bluestem Court in Albion around 10:30 Saturday morning, they heard children screaming and asking for help.

Inside the home, they heard a commotion coming from behind a locked door.

A police officer kicked down the door and found a 35-year-old woman holding a two-year-old girl under the water in the bathtub. The officer quickly grabbed the child and began CPR in the living room.

The girl coughed up water and began breathing on her own.

Police then detained the woman, who is apparently the mother of the four children in the house.

The two-year-old girl also had two stab wounds on her chest and throat. A four-year-old boy had cuts. Police also believe they ingested cleaning fluid.

The eight-year-old and 15-year-old girl, who also live in the home, did not appear to have any injuries.

Police say the 15-year-old was the one who called for help.

The mother of the children was taken into custody and transported to the hospital, as police believe she also ingested cleaning fluid.

The younger children were transported to the hospital in Jackson, then transferred to Ann Arbor, where they are believed to be in stable condition.

