JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Police say two people have died in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers confirmed the deaths at the store Wednesday. He said two people were dead — one inside the store and one outside.

The scene is under control, according to Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf.

A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Kroger store, located on the eastern outskirts of Louisville.

The Kroger parking lot is blocked off to traffic at this time. Tully Elementary, which is in the vicinity of this Kroger, dismissed students at their normal times, according to WHAS11.

The dispatcher says officers remain at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.

