Two lots of Pillsbury Best 5-pound Bread Flour are being recalled because they could be contaminated with E.coli, Hometown Food Company announced Friday. It's the second such flour recall in as many days.

People who bought the flour should look for lot code 8 342 and a use-by date of June 8, 2020; or a lot code of 8 343 and a use-by date of June 9, 2020. These can be found on the side of the bag, below the nutrition facts panel.

Approximately 4,620 cases of the affected flour were distributed to retailers in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Hometown Food Company

Customers who have this are urged to throw it away or return it to the store where it was bought for a refund.

A nationwide recall for some 5-pound bags of King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour was issued Thursday for possible E.coli contamination.