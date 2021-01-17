Music producer Phil Spector dead at 80

Spector was best known for developing the music production technique called the "wall of sound," and was serving prison time for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

The California Department of Corrections has confirmed that music producer Phil Spector has died at the age of 80.

Spector has been responsible for some of the biggest chart toppers that the music industry has ever seen, but his life came crashing down after the murder of Lana Clarkson in 2009, which he was serving a 19-year prison sentence for.

Spector was best known for developing the music production technique called the "wall of sound" back in the 60s where multiple sound layers are added to create a dense orchestral effect on songs.

Reports that Spector died from COVID-19 related symptoms were not confirmed by the California Department of Corrections in a Sunday press release.

During his long career as a music producer, Spector produced hits for The Beatles, Cher, John Prine, John Lennon, the Ramones, The Righteous Brothers, Curtis Lee and on and on.

The California Department of Corrections said Spector was 80-years-old when he died on Saturday Jan. 16 at 6:35 p.m. local time, from "natural causes."

Spector was in an outside hospital when he died. The San Joaquin County's medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.