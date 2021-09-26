Pelosi vows to pass infrastructure, eyes smaller social bill

Pelosi had originally pledged a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure plan by Monday.

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing that Democrats will pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill this week.

At the same time, Pelosi is pledging to push ahead on a bigger $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate change bill while acknowledging the total amount will drop because of some Democratic opposition in the Senate.

But she now says that timeline will likely slip to later in the week, giving space for additional negotiations so both bills can be approved.