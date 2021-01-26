Sen. Patrick Leahy, Trump trial presiding officer, taken to hospital

The nature of the medical problem for Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is presiding over former President Trump's impeachment trial, was not immediately announced.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the Senate president pro tempore who is presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, has reportedly been taken to a local hospital for observation. The nature of the medical problem was not immediately announced.

NBC News reports Leahy, 80, is being evaluated after an examination by the Capitol Attending Physician.

"“This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well. He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician," a spokesperson for Leahy reportedly told CNN. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital.”

While the Constitution calls for the chief justice of the Supreme Court to preside over the impeachment trial of a sitting president, no such requirement exists for a former president. That's why Leahy is overseeing this trial.

Leahy presided when prosecutors delivered the sole impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection" to the Senate Monday. Arguments in the Senate trial will begin the week of Feb. 8, and the case against Trump, the first former president to face an impeachment trial.

Leahy will serve a dual role. He'll be both presiding over the trial and be part of the jury. At the end, he will be one of the 100 senators to vote whether to convict Trump.

A Senate president pro-tempore presiding over an impeachment trial is not unprecedented. Sen. Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii, presided over the impeachment of U.S. District Judge G. Thomas Porteous Jr. in 2010.

Beyond impeachment, Leahy's absence affects Democrats when it comes to votes on virtually anything. There is a 50-50 split in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker. If Leahy is unable to take part in a vote, Republicans have the advantage.