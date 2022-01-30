Ottawa police investigate some anti-COVID vaccine protesters

Thousands of protesters gathered in Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates, masks, and lockdowns on Saturday, and many remained on Sunday.

OTTAWA, Ontario — Editor's note: the video above was published on Jan. 27.

Police in Canada’s capital are investigating possible criminal charges after anti-vaccine protesters urinated on the National War Memorial, danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates, masks, and lockdowns on Saturday, and many remained on Sunday.

Some people traveled in truck convoys and parked on the streets around Parliament Hill, blocking traffic.