Ottawa police get reinforcements as anti-vax convoy arrives

OTTAWA, Ontario — Police in Canada’s capital have called in reinforcements as a planned anti-vaccine mandate protest began to swell in numbers.

Several thousand people are expected in Ottawa as part of group demanding an end to vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions. Some of the group’s leaders are calling for a peaceful event, but statements from some associated with the group have included threats of violence.

The truckers are, in part, protesting a new rule that took effect Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada be fully immunized against the coronavirus.

The United States has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country.

Jason Ickert, who is President of West Seneca-based Sonwil Logistics and Transportation, says: "We believe that the impact will be as much as 30 percent of the drivers that are currently crossing between the United States to Canada could be taken out of the market. Twenty percent of that is Canadian carriers; 10 percent of that would be, you know, the U.S."

