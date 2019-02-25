"Green Book" is the winner of the Academy Award for best picture.

The film from Universal Pictures stars Mahershala Ali as an African-American concert pianist in the 1960s and Viggo Mortensen as his driver. It won three Oscars on Sunday, including best supporting actor for Ali and best original screenplay.

Check out the rest of the Oscar winners (in bold) and nominees:

BEST PICTURE 

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

WINNER: "Green Book"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

"Vice"

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE 

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity’s Gate"

WINNER: Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE 

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

WINNER: Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE 

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Marina de Tavira, "Roma"

WINNER: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE 

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

DIRECTING

"BlacKkKlansman," Spike Lee

"Cold War," Pawel Pawlikowski

"The Favourite," Yorgos Lanthimos

WINNER: "Roma," Alfonso Cuaron

"Vice," Adam McKay

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

WINNER: "BlacKkKlansman," Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?," Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

"If Beale Street Could Talk," Barry Jenkins

"A Star Is Born," Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

"The Favourite," Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

"First Reformed," Paul Schrader

WINNER: "Green Book," Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

"Roma," Alfonso Cuaron

"Vice," Adam McKay

 

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM 

"Capernaum," Lebanon

"Cold War," Poland

"Never Look Away," Germany

WINNER: "Roma," Mexico

"Shoplifters," Japan

ANIMATED FEATURE 

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

WINNER: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER: "Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

ORIGINAL SONG

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

WINNER: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

DOCUMENTARY SHORT 

"Black Sheep"

"End Game"

"Lifeboat"

"A Night at the Garden"

WINNER: "Period. End of Sentence."

CINEMATOGRAPHY 

"Cold War," Lukasz Zal

"The Favourite," Robbie Ryan

"Never Look Away," Caleb Deschanel

WINNER: "Roma," Alfonso Cuaron

"A Star Is Born," Matthew Libatique

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: "Free Solo"

"Hale Country This Morning, This Evening"

"Minding the Gap"

"Of Fathers and Sons"

"RBG"

PRODUCTION DESIGN 

WINNER: "Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"First Man"

"Mary Poppins Returns Roma"

SOUND MIXING 

"Black Panther"

WINNER: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

COSTUME DESIGN

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

WINNER: "Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

FILM EDITING 

"BlacKkKlansman"

WINNER: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Vice"

SOUND EDITING 

"Black Panther"

WINNER: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"A Quiet Place"

"Roma"

ANIMATED SHORT FILM 

"Animal Behavior"

WINNER: "Bao"

"Late Afternoon"

"One Small"

"Step"

"Weekends"

LIVE ACTION SHORT 

"Detainment"

"Fauve"

"Marguerite"

"Mother"

WINNER: "Skin"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING 

"Border"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

WINNER: "Vice"

VISUAL EFFECTS

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Christopher Robin"

"First Man"

"Ready Player One"

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

