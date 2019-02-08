Fewer than ten candidates could wind up on the next Democratic debate stage in mid-September thanks to tougher requirements meant to narrow the field. That means it could be a one-night event.

Voters have watched two different two-night debates this summer in which there were ten candidates on each night. To qualify, those candidates needed to have at least 1% support in three approved polls, or have 65,000 unique donors.

For the debate on September 12 (and September 13 if the field is large enough), candidates must hit the polling threshold and fundraising threshold together -- both of which will be tougher. Candidates need to have 2% support in four approved polls and have 130,000 unique donors. August 28 is the deadline to reach both.

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking night 1 of the second Democratic debate

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking night 2 of the second Democratic debate

Only eight of the 25 candidates currently meet those marks, according to multiple reports.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Kamala Harris

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Her campaign said she met the donor threshold early Friday morning)

Two others appear to have a legitimate chance to reach the stage but have some work to do. Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro and entrepreneur Andrew Yang reportedly have reached the donor threshold, but only have the necessary support in three of the four polls.

The Hill reports Yang's campaign is arguing that it has met the poll requirement, accusing the DNC of rejecting one of two NBC polls it claims puts Yang over the top. The DNC reportedly told campaigns via email that a July 11 poll from NBC and The Wall Street Journal, and a July 19 poll by NBC and SurveyMonkey, would count as one poll because they were both sponsored by NBC. But the reaction from pundits is that Yang had a good night in Wednesday's second debate and will likely still get that fourth poll.

The remaining 15 candidates have few to no polls to their name and are behind on fundraising with 26 days to go. New post-debate polls should come out in the next few days. Do not be surprised to see a candidate or two drop out in the next couple of weeks if those polls and new donors don't materialize.

Even if they do not make the September debate, candidates could qualify for the one in October. It will have the same requirements and the candidates will have more time to get there.

Failure to make future debates will make it difficult for candidates to remain viable contenders into the Iowa caucuses in February. They would lose the ability to get their message out to a national audience and miss the chance to put their records and plans up against their opponents.