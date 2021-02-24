NIH to study 'long-haul' coronavirus symptoms, and their effects

COVID-19 patients have reported symptoms that have endured for months, complicating their return to normal life.

The National Institutes of Health is launching new research to try and understand the causes and consequences of the lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said some studies have shown that up to 30% of patients have reported symptoms that can endure for months. These symptoms are complicating their return to normal routines and work, and also plunging many recovering patients into depression.

Fauci noted at a White House coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that work at the National Institutes of Health started this week thanks to more than $1 billion provided by Congress for COVID-19 related medical research. Government scientists are looking to enlist doctors and research institutions around the United States in the research effort, in order to learn more about “long-haul” COVID-19 impacts.