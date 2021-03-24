NHL referee caught on hot mic wanting to call penalty on Nashville

The league announced Wednesday that the referee caught on the hot mic will no longer be working NHL games "now or in the future."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A referee wearing a microphone for the Detroit-Nashville game Tuesday night was heard over the TV broadcast saying he wanted to call a penalty against the Predators.

“It wasn't much, but I wanted to get a (expletive) penalty against Nashville early in the,” the official was heard saying before his microphone was cut off after Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson was called for a tripping penalty at 4:56 of the second period.

The NHL said Wednesday morning that referee Tim Peel was the one caught on the hot mic and he "no longer will be working NHL games now or in the future."

“Nothing is more important than ensuring the integrity of our game,” NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell said in a statement. “Tim Peel’s conduct is in direct contradiction to the adherence to that cornerstone principle that we demand of our officials and that our fans, players, coaches and all those associated with our game expect and deserve. There is no justification for his comments, no matter the context or his intention, and the National Hockey League will take any and all steps necessary to protect the integrity our game.”

Referee Tim Peel no longer will be working NHL games now or in the future. https://t.co/mrnDc61W5P pic.twitter.com/tKsg2SwGh8 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 24, 2021

Peel had been working the game with referee Kelly Sutherland, a 2-0 win by Nashville. The Predators were called for four penalties and the Red Wings three.

Predators coach John Hynes said it probably doesn't matter how he feels about what the official said.

“But the referees are employees of the league and rather than me comment on it, it’s an issue that I think the league will have to take care of,” Hynes said.

The Nashville coach said his team, now 5-3-1 over their past nine games, have been working to avoid excuses after going through a 16-day road trip that was the longest in franchise history. Hynes has been pushing his players to control what they can.