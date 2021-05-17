New York suspends trainer Bob Baffert pending Kentucky Derby probe

The suspension will prevent Baffert from entering any horses in the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Bob Baffert has been temporarily suspended from entering horses at New York racetracks pending an investigation of the failed drug test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

Baffert's ban in New York includes races at Belmont Park with the Belmont Stakes being run on June 5.

The New York Racing Association made the announcement Monday.

Baffert had not committed to entering any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown but had many in consideration for other races on Belmont Stakes day.

Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-race testing and faces disqualification unless a second test comes back negative.