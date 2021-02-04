New York misses budget deadline, payday for state workers looms

About 39,000 New York State employees who work in health care and correctional facilities and other state institutions have a pay day coming up on April 8.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have missed a deadline to have a budget in place by April 1, but elected officials will have to act soon to make sure that tens of thousands of state workers get their paycheck on time next Thursday.

The Legislature and governor have yet to announce a deal on the budget, and a top sticking point remains the Legislature’s proposal to raise taxes on millionaires.