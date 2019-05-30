The "Muggle" world is about to get some new glimpses into the magical world of Harry Potter.

Pottermore Publishing recently announced it's launching a series of non-fiction eBook shorts called "Harry Potter: A Journey Through..."

The series will feature four shorts that are each themed by a different Hogwarts lesson "and will take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories."

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling launched the Pottermore website in 2011 and released new material about the characters, places and objects in the Harry Potter stories.

But fans shouldn't expect these new eBooks to focus much on the journey of "The Boy Who Lived." Rowling has said for years that Harry is done.

During the 2016 premiere of the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," which is billed as the eighth installment in the beloved series, Rowling said the show marked the end of Harry's journey.

The first two eBook shorts, focused on Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts, and Potions and Herbology, will be available starting June 27. The others will be released "soon after," according to Pottermore.

Fans can pre-order the books now on Amazon or Apple. The Amazon pre-order list price is $2.99.