ATLANTA — Federal authorities say they are targeting methamphetamine “transportation hubs” around the country in an effort to block the distribution of the highly addictive drug.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon visited Atlanta on Thursday to announce the launch of Operation Crystal Shield.

Atlanta is one of eight cities the agency has identified as a hub where methamphetamine from Mexico arrives in bulk for distribution around the country.

The other cities are Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix and St. Louis.

Dhillon said they hope to intercept the drug before it is trafficked to neighborhoods and communities throughout the country.

Dhillon announced the launch of Operation Crystal Shield at a news conference in Atlanta on Thursday.

RELATED: Two arrested on first degree drug charges after Orange County investigators find meth inside home in school zone

RELATED: DEA labels North Texas a 'meth hub' after spike in drug seizures

RELATED: Agents seized enough meth for 2.3 million individual doses in massive bust at Forest Park home

RELATED: Gaston County man charged with possession of meth, stolen vehicle and weapons

RELATED: Woman charged as 'drug kingpin' in bust of Denver metro area drug trafficking rings

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon announced the launch of Operation Crystal Shield at a news conference in Atlanta on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Federal authorities say they are targeting methamphetamine "transportation hubs" around the country in an effort to block the distribution of the highly addictive drug. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

AP