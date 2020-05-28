Necco Wafers returning to stores after 2-year absence

The iconic wax paper rolls filled with assorted flavored discs are coming back this summer.

BRYAN, Ohio — Necco Wafers, the old-fashioned original candy wafer, is returning to store shelves this summer.

Spangler Candy Company announced this week that the iconic wax paper rolls filled with assorted flavored discs are being produced again and should be rolling out across the nation through the summer.

The company said major drugstores will have them in June, and other stores will start to see them in July.

About two years ago, Ohio-based Spangler purchased the New England Confectionery Company (Necco) brand out of bankruptcy.

"Just when comfort food is experiencing a resurgence, Necco Wafers is back with that very kind of familiar, comfortable feeling we all seem to be craving," said Kirk Vashaw, CEO of Spangler Candy Company. "We are delighted to bring Necco Wafers back into production and to share in their sweet return with fans old and new."

The recipe from 1874 has remained essentially unchanged over the years, the rolls will include eight all-time favorite flavors and colors in the Necco Wafers' comeback collection: lemon (yellow), lime (green), orange (orange), clove (light purple), cinnamon (white), wintergreen (pink), licorice (dark grey) and chocolate (brown).

The company said seven of the eight flavors were designed to identically match the originals. True Necco Wafers connoisseurs may detect a richer cocoa flavor in the chocolate wafers due to a minor improvement made in the cooking process.

"We know fans have been waiting anxiously for the return of Necco Wafers and anticipate high demand. Our production lines will continue to run as fast as possible to keep stores in-stock," said Vashaw.