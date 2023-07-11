Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae shares daughter's name during a show

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in January.

WASHINGTON — Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka has officially welcomed her first child.

The 25-year-old tennis star gave birth to a baby girl and is "doing well," a source told People on Tuesday. Osaka's long-term boyfriend Cordae revealed the news to the world during a show at Canada's Calgary Stampede this weekend and even shared his daughter's name.

"My daughter Shai was just born a couple of days ago," Cordae said on stage, videos posted online show. "So, I want to dedicate this performance to my baby Shai. I love you, I'm going back home."

Osaka and the American rapper announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram with a picture of a sonogram in January. The couple's pregnancy announcement came shortly after the 25-year-old athlete withdrew from the Australian Open.

The Japanese professional tennis player revealed she was having a baby girl in June as she shared pictures from her princess-themed baby shower. Osaka and Cordae, a three-time Grammy nominee, have been publicly dating since 2019.

Osaka has been taking a break from the sport and has said she will return to competition in 2024. The 25-year-old, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, said she hopes to see her fans next year "cause I'll be at Aus 2024."

She has also expressed her excitement to represent Japan in the 2024 Olympic Games, according to Tennis World USA.

The tennis star is one of several big-name athletes starting conversations on mental health in sports. She took a break after missing the 2021 French Open and later said she had been struggling with depression and anxiety for several years.